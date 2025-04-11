Lugnuts Comeback Winners 4-3, Hope Homers for Loons

LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (3-4) got five scoreless innings from Brooks Auger and a Zyhir Hope homer but could not hold on, dropping the contest 4-3 to the Lansing Lugnuts (3-4) on a partly cloudy 51-degree Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

- Brooks Auger went 5.2 innings in his pro debut last Saturday, tonight he went five in his first road game as a professional.

- The right-hander walked four and struck out one but got 11 putouts, including a 1-4-3 double play in the first inning.

- For the fifth time in the first seven games, the Loons scored in the first inning. Zyhir Hope rocked a hanging curveball 406 feet to deep right-center for his second homer of 2025. It was a two-run shot, with Josue De Paula aboard after a double.

- Lansing would tie the game in the sixth. With two outs and a runner on Clark Elliott looped a 2-2 pitch to left field. De Paula dove for it, but it was out of reach, rolling to the wall for an RBI triple. Elliott was plated by a Casey Yamauchi RBI single.

- Great Lakes, in the next inning, took the lead back. Kendall George walked and stole second, his third swipe of 2025. Logan Wagner brought him home with a double to right field. The 21-year-old has driven in four runs in seven games.

- The Lugnuts landed two runs in the eighth to go up for the first time. A double, walk, and hit by pitch that was a reversed call by the umpires loaded the bases. Lansing notched their first hit of the year with bases loaded, a Sahid Valenzuela two-run single.

- The Loons went down in order in the top of the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes and Lansing have played consecutive one-run games. Six of 21 games last year between the two were decided by a run.

Up Next

With the series tied at two, the Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow Saturday, April 12th. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

