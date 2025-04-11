Kernels Score Late to Beat Carp

April 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Despite a valiant mid-game rally, the Sky Carp fell 6-4 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels Friday night.

The loss evened the series at two games each, with a pair of matinees to decide the series coming this weekend.

It looked as though the Kernels would run away with this one, as the home team tallied two runs in the third inning and single runs in the fourth and fifth to carry a 4-0 lead into the sixth.

That's when the Carp struck back, scoring four times to knot the game up. Colby Shade began the uprising with a double and later came home to score on an RBI groundout from Emaarion Boyd.

Ryan Ignoffo followed with a double, extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process. After a passed ball scored the third run, Fenwick Trimble knotted the game at 4-4 with an RBI double.

The Kernels plated a pair of runs against Holt Joens (1-1) in the eighth inning to provide the difference in the game.

The two teams will battle again Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in game five of the six-game series.

The Sky Carp will return home Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series. Fans will get plenty of opportunity to get out and enjoy the sunshine, as four of the six games will take place during the day.

