Yanez Transferred to AAA St. Paul, Whitaker Transferred from a Fort Myers

April 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Gabriel Yanez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AAA St. Paul; as a corresponding move, RHP Logan Whitaker has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. Whitaker will wear #39. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game four of its home-opening six-game homestand against Beloit tonight at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.