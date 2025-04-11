Quad Cities Swipes A Win From Wisconsin Letson Strikes Out Eight In Five Innings, But Bandits Score Late For The Victory

April 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







DAVENPORT, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers got a great start from Bishop Letson and had a 1-0 lead over the Quad Cities River Bandits after five innings. However, the Bandits tied the game in the sixth and score a two-out run in the eighth to defeat the Rattlers 2-1 on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Jadher Areinamo started the Wisconsin fourth inning with a double to left. A wild pitch by Quad Cities starting pitcher Drew Beam allowed Areinamo to take third base. Juan Baez, who drove in the go-ahead run in the tenth inning on Thursday night, took advantage of the River Bandits bringing their infield in and pulled a single through the left side to drive in Areinamo to give the Rattlers (3-4) the lead.

Letson only allowed three hits in his start, and didn't allow anything after a two-out single in the second inning. He retired the final ten Bandits he faced and struck out seven of those last ten batters. Letson walked none over his five scoreless innings and set a new single-game high as a professional for strikeouts.

The Bandits (5-2) would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Carson Roccaforte walked on a 3-2 pitch from reliever Anthony Flores. Roccaforte stole second as Flores struck out the next batter for the first out. Wisconsin thought they had the second out on a close play at third on another stolen base attempt by Roccaforte. However, the call was safe. Wisconsin brough the infield in only to see Sam Kulasingam single to left to score the tying run.

Flores worked around a two-out double in the seventh and retired the first two batters in the eighth. However, Kulasingam reached on a slow roller up the third base line to extend the frame. Then, Bryan Gonzalez ripped a double to the corner in right. Kulasingam scored easily all the way from first for a 2-1 lead.

AJ Causey, the third Quad Cities pitcher of the night, had worked around a lead-off single by Daniel Guilarte in the eighth to keep the game tied. He went back out for the ninth and walked Baez with one out. Baez would be out trying to steal second for the second out. Then, Causey got a strikeout to end the game.

The series is even through four games with both teams picking up two wins.

Game Five of the series is Saturday night. Chandler Welch (0-0, 12.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Quad Cities will counter with Hunter Patteson (0-0, 0.00) as their starter. Game time is 5:30pm. The broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:10pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 100 000 - 1 4 0

QC 000 001 001 - 2 7 0

Click here for the boxscore

WP: AJ Causey (1-0)

LP: Anthony Flores (0-1)

TIME: 2:12

ATTN: 967

