Adkison Provides Power, Cubs Rally Past Chiefs

April 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - A Chase Adkison blast staked the Chiefs out to an early lead Friday, but the Cubs again rallied past Peoria in a 4-3 defeat at Four Winds Field.

South Bend starter Nick Dean cruised through a 1-2-3 first inning. In the top of the second, the Chiefs had an answer. Following an error and a Miguel Villarroel single, the Chiefs had runners on first and second in front of Adkison. The designated hitter mashed a three-run homer over the left field fence to give the Chiefs a 3-0 edge. For Adkison, it was the first High-A home run of his career.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Chiefs starter Gerardo Salas was cruising along. On a 3-0 pitch, Ivan Brethowr put South Bend on the board with a solo home run to right field. Three batters later, Reginald Preciado singled into right field to cut the Peoria lead to 3-2. Then, Carter Trice yanked a double into the left field corner to tie the game. The Chiefs turned to the bullpen and brought in right-hander Benjamin Arias. The first batter he faced, Reivaj Garcia, singled into right field to bring home Trice and gave the Cubs a 4-3 lead. All four runs were charged to the starter Salas. He was tagged with the loss.

Following Adkison's power surge, the Peoria bats went silent. The Chiefs recorded just four hits over the game's final seven innings and generated just three at-bats with men in scoring position.

The bullpen kept Peoria within striking distance, as Arias and Tanner Jacobson combined to allow just three hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

In the ninth, Peoria had its best chance to rally. A single by Zach Levenson and an Adkison reach via a hit by pitch put runners on first and second with one out. Michael Curialle worked his way into a hitter's count, but grounded into a double play to end the contest.

The series continues Saturday at Four Winds Field with a doubleheader. Right-hander Cade Winquest is set to start game one, while right-hander Jose Davila will take the mound in game two. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:05 PM CDT, with game two to follow.

