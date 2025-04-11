Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Presented by Bob Ross Auto Group Begins Tuesday, April 15

DAYTON, Ohio - For the 20th year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Thirty-four teams from across the Miami Valley will compete in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.

This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.

All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.

Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

Games begin next week. On Tuesday, April 15, Anna will meet Fort Loramie at 6:00 p.m. Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast identifies Aiden Keller and Zach Osborne of Anna along with senior Thomas Hoying and sophomore Lucas Brandewie of Fort Loramie as top players in this game.

On Wednesday, April 16, Butler meets Troy at 6:00 p.m. Meyers identifies seniors Hunter Richardson (Marshall University commit), Mason Reckner (Ashland University), Max Rubins (Otterbein), Brody Miller (Ohio Wesleyan) and sophomores Koby Dues and Jackson Schilling of Butler as outstanding talents. From Troy, Meyers identifies seniors Hayden Frey (University of Toledo commit) and Carsen Riddle (Bluffton University), along with sophomores Brody Hoke and Jake Reinhardt as players to watch.

A complete schedule of this season's high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:

Day Date Time Away Team Home Team

Tuesday 4/15/2025 6:00pm Anna Fort Loramie

Wednesday 4/16/2025 6:00pm Butler Troy

Friday 4/18/2025 5:00pm Twin Valley South Fairlawn

Friday 4/18/2025 8:00pm Houston Greenon

Saturday 4/19/2025 3:00pm Miamisburg Lebanon

Wednesday 4/30/2025 6:00pm Catholic Central Lehman Catholic

Friday 5/2/2025 5:00pm Lima Central Catholic Minster

Friday 5/2/2025 8:00pm Bethel Tippecanoe

Saturday 5/3/2025 11:00am Sidney Northmont

Saturday 5/3/2025 3:00pm Springboro Chaminade Julienne

Saturday 5/3/2025 6:00pm Lima Perry Newton

Tuesday 5/13/2025 6:00pm Kings Lancaster

Wednesday 5/14/2025 6:00pm Leesburg Fairfield Allen East

Friday 5/16/2025 5:00pm Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

Friday 5/16/2025 8:00pm Lima Senior Lima Shawnee

Saturday 5/17/2025 3:00pm Tri County North National Trail

Saturday 5/17/2025 6:00pm Triad Xenia

