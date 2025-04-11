'Caps Quieted in Lake County, 7-3

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't get their offense going for most of the contest, and a trio of two-run homers were too much to overcome as part of a 7-3 loss on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

A pair of two-run homers from Cleveland Guardians Top-5 prospect Ralphy Velazquez gave Lake County a three-run lead in the fifth and broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh as West Michigan and Lake County drew even with two wins apiece through the first four games of the series.

Captains catcher Johnny Tincher opened the scoring in the fourth with an RBI-single before Velazquez blasted his first homer of the night to give Lake County a 3-0 lead. In the seventh, the 'Caps tied the game with three of their own in an inning highlighted by a game-tying, two-run double by outfielder Max Clark to even the game. The tie score did not last long; moments later, Velazquez launched his second homer of the contest, and Christian Knapczyk added a two-run shot of his own to conclude the scoring and give Lake County the Friday night victory.

The Whitecaps drop to 5-2 while the Captains jump to 4-3. Captains pitcher Dylan DeLucia (1-1) gave up three runs (one earned) in four innings to pick up his first win, while 'Caps reliever Max Alba (0-1) gave up both of the Velazquez homers in taking his first loss of the season. Clark and catcher Archer Brookman each notched a pair of base hits in the defeat, while infielder Johnny Peck reached base three times with a single and two walks in the contest.

The Whitecaps and Lake County Captains watch this series move into the weekend from Classic Auto Group Park on Saturday at 1:00 pm. A pair of southpaws square off as Andrew Sears takes the mound against Jackson Humphries for Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network begins at 12:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

