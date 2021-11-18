Willman Recalled by Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced they have recalled forward Max Willman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Willman is tops on the Phantoms with seven goals this season and also has two assists for nine points. Willman has scored goals in five of the last six games and recently had a three-game goal streak. He began the season with the Philadelphia Flyers making his NHL debut and playing in two games before returning to the Phantoms. In so doing, Willman became the 32nd Lehigh Valley Phantoms product to receive a recall for an NHL debut with the Flyers.

Willman, 26, is a third-year pro who is in his first season with an NHL contract. The Barnstable, Mass. product began his career on an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals two seasons ago. Last year with Lehigh Valley, he scored nine goals with seven assists for 16 points in 30 games. He was named CCM/AHL Player of the Week on March 1, 2021 following a four-game streak in which he scored six goals including an overtime winner. Later that month he was signed to an NHL contract to begin in the 2021-22 season. The 6'0â³ winger with a lefty shot played collegiately at Brown University and Boston University.

The Phantoms return to action Friday night at the Rochester Americans and the road trip continues Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at the Toronto Marlies.

The next home game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, November 27 with a Thanksgiving weekend clash against the Bridgeport Islanders on Hockey Fights Cancer Night also featuring LIQUID-A as the featured guest in the Saturday Night Hockey Live concert series.

Upcoming Home Games:

Saturday, November 27 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Thanksgiving Weekend! Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring LIQUID A.

Family Value Packs for November 27:

3 tickets and Mystery Bobblehead for $48 Upper Level or $63 Lower Level.

Wednesday, December 1 vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, December 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers - WFMZ Coat Drive. $2 Miller Lites pregame.

Saturday, December 4 vs. Hershey Bears - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway Night

Saturday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Dan's Camera City. Bring your new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Phantoms score the first goal!

