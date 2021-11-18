T-Birds Open 3-In-3 on Home Ice Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-2-2-0) continue a busy November slate of games with three games in three nights this weekend, beginning with home ice matchups on Friday night against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (6-6-0-1) and on Saturday night against the Bridgeport Islanders (5-6-1-2).

The Thunderbirds will try to get payback on a Penguins team that handed Springfield its first home-ice loss of the season on Oct. 30 in a 4-3 overtime decision. The T-Birds trailed into the final minute of the third period of that contest before a Calle Rosen point shot pinballed past Filip Lindberg to tie the score. In the extra frame, Nathan Legare won it for the Penguins with a 4-on-3 power-play goal.

Springfield is coming off an overtime win of their own their last time out, a 2-1 win in Allentown on Nov. 13 against the Phantoms. Hugh McGing provided the overtime heroics for the T-Birds with a net-crashing redirection of a Nathan Todd pass to give Springfield the triumph.

Springfield's roster got a shakeup this past week with the recall of AHL scoring leader Scott Perunovich to the Blues and the returns of goaltender Joel Hofer, Rosen, and forward Dakota Joshua to the Thunderbirds. Hofer had been off to a red-hot start in the T-Birds' crease, going 3-0-1 in his first four starts, allowing just seven goals in 241 minutes of action and posting a .936 save percentage. The 21-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native won his NHL debut as he and the Blues topped the San Jose Sharks, 5-3, on Nov. 5.

After the pair of home ice tilts, the Thunderbirds take to the road for a Sunday matinee in Bridgeport against the Islanders. Springfield has so far posted a 3-0-1-0 record against the Islanders, including a 4-1 win on Nov. 6 in the clubs' last meeting at the Webster Bank Arena. Springfield scored three times in the game's opening five minutes that night and coasted to victory behind the first AHL victory for goaltender Colten Ellis, who stopped 28 of 29 shots in the win.

Springfield's 20 points are tied for the most in the Eastern Conference entering play this weekend, and the club's .769 points percentage is second only behind the perfect Utica Comets (10-0-0-0) in the conference.

