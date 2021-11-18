Admirals Set Second Phase of Promo Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced the second phase of their 2021-22 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature events like the Admirals Concert Series, unique bobbleheads and fun giveaways.

As in most seasons, the team's promotional schedule is highlighted by the Admirals Concert Series, presented by Toyota, Coors Light, and Lee Jeans, where national recording acts perform LIVE after the team's game. Best of all, the concerts are free with a game ticket.

This year's Concert Series kicks off on Saturday, January 28th when Country Music Star Dylan Scott will hit the stage after the Ads battle the Rockford IceHogs. Just four weeks later on February 26th, Classic Rock Legends Night Ranger will sing all their hits after the Admirals face-off with Colorado. Newly christened CMA New Artist of the Year winner and Dancing with the Stars participant Jimmie Allen will perform on March 12th. The final show in the 2022 Admirals Concert Series will be Heavy Metal Icon Skillet, who hit the stage after the Ads game against Manitoba on April 8th.

In addition, for as little as $20 fans can purchase an on-ice pass which allows them exclusive access to watch the concert from ice-level directly in front of the stage. These are on-sale now for Jimmie Allen and Night Ranger.

The University of Wisconsin Marching Band will also put on a post-game performance, a Fourth Period if you will, when they make their annual visit to Panther Arena on Friday, February 4th, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. Before hitting the ice for the Fourth Period, the world renowned band will play from the stands before and during the game as well.

In addition, Wisconsin Legend Pat McCurdy will perform in the Admirals Bar before and after the game on Thursday, December 30th.

The team also has a pair of unique bobblehead giveaways on tap this season beginning with a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of Admirals defenseman and noted Sasquatch Seeker Matt Donovan. The first 3,000 fans to the game on April 1 will take one of these home, courtesy of PCI. Ads fans will have their choice of a Roscoe Police Officer or Roscoe Firefighter bobblehead for the team's annual Battle of the Badges Game on April 9th, courtesy of Lee Jeans.

The Ads will have many great giveaways this season including Ads/Gruber Law Office T-shirt for the first 4,000 on December 10, Admirals calendars for all fans on December 11th, courtesy of We Energies, Wrangler CheerStix for the first 5,000 on December 17th, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Cowbells for the first 5,000 fans through the gate on December 30, Admirals Winter Hats (4,500) courtesy of TSMGI on January 1, Admirals/Palermo's Pizza Cutters (3,000) on January 8th, Admirals T-shirts from Baird (2,500) on February 4th, Children's Wisconsin/Admirals toothbrush holders for the first 1,000 kids 14 & under on February 27th, and an Admirals Team Picture, presented by Saz's and the Wisconsin State Fair, for all fans on April 24th.

Salute to Wrestling, presented by Robert Haack Diamonds, will be on Sunday, March 6th when the Ads host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 5 pm when the team brings in some of the biggest names in wrestling history for autographs and pictures.

Also on March 6th, the Admirals still have another Sendik's Dog Day when fans can bring their dogs to the game for just $5 and $3 from each dog and human companion ticket sold will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha.

The team has many popular theme nights set for this year including the Admirals Annual Charity Game where $3 from all tickets goes to Children's Hospital on December 17, Pride Night on February 16, Next Generation Night on February 27, and Fan Appreciation Day, presented by the Wisconsin State Fair, on April 24.

Once again the Admirals are proud to offer a pair of School Day Games, presented by Baird and UW-Milwaukee. On March 9 and April 6 the team will drop the puck at 10:30 am, while entertaining in excess of 7,000 local students. The game is a great opportunity for a fun and educational look at hockey and the business of pro sports.

The Admirals will add other promotions, giveaways, and entertainment as the season continues. Check out www.milwaukeeadmirals.com for the latest information. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Fans can purchase tickets for any game at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

