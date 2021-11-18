IceHogs Recall Forward Kale Howarth from Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Howarth, 24, made his professional debut with the Fuel on Nov. 9 at Cincinnati and registered his first professional goal as a part of a two-goal performance on Nov. 14 at Toledo. He returns to the IceHogs on a personal three-game point streak (2G, 2A). The Red Deer, Alberta, native appeared in one preseason game with the IceHogs this season, scoring a goal against the Iowa Wild on Oct. 7 in Coralville, Iowa.

