Coyotes Assign Mccartney to Tucson Roadrunners
November 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Ben McCartney to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
McCartney, 20, played in his first two career NHL games on Nov. 5-6. The forward has registered 5-2-7, a +2 rating with two penalty minutes (PIM) in six games with the Roadrunners this season and leads the team in goals.
The 6-foot, 183-pound native of Macdonald, MB registered 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career games with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) over five seasons.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2021
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Is Back on Friday, November 26 - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Open 3-In-3 on Home Ice Friday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold 11th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss December 4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Assign Mccartney to Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Recall Forward Kale Howarth from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Enter Danger Zone for Top Gun Tribute Night on Friday, November 19 - Cleveland Monsters
- Joey Daccord Embracing Unique Opportunity with Kraken - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Beat Condors, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Coyotes Assign Mccartney to Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: off to Iowa
- Coyotes Recall Fasching, Jenik & Mccartney from Tucson, Place Fischer, Jaskin on Injured Reserve
- Roadrunners Split Series In Rough Saturday Battle With Reign
- Game #10: Ontario at Tucson