Coyotes Assign Mccartney to Tucson Roadrunners

November 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Ben McCartney to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

McCartney, 20, played in his first two career NHL games on Nov. 5-6. The forward has registered 5-2-7, a +2 rating with two penalty minutes (PIM) in six games with the Roadrunners this season and leads the team in goals.

The 6-foot, 183-pound native of Macdonald, MB registered 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career games with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) over five seasons.

