Barracuda Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Beat Condors, 4-3

November 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (5-4-1-0) came back from an early two-goal deficit on Wednesday to beat the Bakersfield Condors (6-5-1), 4-3, at the SAP Center. With the win, the Barracuda have now won back-to-back games and have moved back above .500.

- Noah Gregor extended his point streak to a career-best seven games (4+9=12), notching his first three-assist game of his career.

- Condors' forward Seth Griffith also extended his point streak to 13 games which matches Bakersfield's franchise record. He now has 17 points (5+12=17) in 13 games played this season.

- Joachim Blichfeld netted his seventh career multi-goal game, scoring twice on the man-advantage, and now leads the Barracuda in power-play goals (3).

- The Barracuda netted two power-play goals and now own a 23.9% power-play which is fourth best in the league.

- Scott Reedy erased a two-goal deficit with back-to-back goals, marking his first two-goal game of his career and second three-point effort (2+1=3). Reedy now leads the Barracuda in goals (6).

- After going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill on Wednesday, the Barracuda have now killed off its last nine on the PK over the last two games after giving up a power-play goal in all eight games prior.

- Zachary Sawchenko (2-0-0) returned to the crease after missing time due to COVID-19 protocols and got his second win of the season. He made 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Friday to take on the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. at the SAP Center. A reminder, all Friday home games this season will feature $1 hot dogs and for all Saturday home games, the Barracuda will be offering $3 beers. For tickets go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

