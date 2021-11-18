Monsters Enter Danger Zone for Top Gun Tribute Night on Friday, November 19

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will take to the sky in specialty uniforms for Top Gun Tribute Night on Friday, November 19, against the Syracuse Crunch with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The first 10,000 fans will receive a free pair of Monsters Aviator Glasses. Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beers.

The Monsters will be wearing the first of four specialty jerseys this season on Friday that is inspired by a pilot's flight suit. Each jersey will have patches on the front that includes a special Monsters logo, a Columbus Blue Jackets patch and a "I've got the need... the need for speed" fighter jet patch.

The Monsters player jerseys will be available for auction through the DASH platform and the Monsters Mobile App from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, until 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19. Proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the Monsters Community Foundation. For more information on Friday's jersey auction, visit clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

Fans looking for another way to take home a piece of Top Gun Tribute Night can text 'GOOSE' to 30594 on Friday night for a chance to win an authentic team-issued pilot jersey.

The Monsters Team Shop will be offering a special 'Item of the Game' featuring $60 bomber jacket long sleeve tee with a similar design to the jerseys worn on ice by the players. The Item of the Game will be avaiable both in store and online through MonstersTeamShop.com.

The Monsters will also pay tribute to Top Gun through a 'Need For Speed Race' and 'Volleyball Game' during the intermissions while the ice crew will be donning flight suits all night. The night will also include a special 'Call Sign Trivia' allowing the fans to learn more about the players and their nicknames.

Tickets to Top Gun Tribute Night start at just $10 and are available at clevelandmonsters.com. Friday's game will be televised on Bally Sports Great Lakes and broadcast on the radio home of Monsters hockey FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler'.

