Griffins Host 21st Annual Teddy Bear/Mitten Toss Game

Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 vs. Chicago Wolves

21st Annual Teddy Bear/Mitten Toss Game presented by J&H Family Stores

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be serviced at stand one in the lobby, next to section A, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

21st Teddy Bear/Mitten Toss presented by J&H Family Stores: The annual Teddy Bear/Mitten Toss benefits community groups in the Grand Rapids area and the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, giving comfort to children with critical illnesses in West Michigan. Fans are encouraged to bring new, store-tagged teddy bears, stuffed animals and mittens to throw onto the ice after the Griffins score their first goal.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

Give the Gift of Life: The Grand Rapids-based Transplant Life Foundation will register donors and provide information on organ, eye and tissue donation at a concourse table next to section 102. Fans who are organ recipients, living donors and registered donors will also be recognized during a first-period timeout.

College Nights: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of Section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 5, 2021 or Dierks Bentley on March 3, 2022.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

