Hockey Fights Cancer Night Is Back on Friday, November 26

November 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs drop the gloves against cancer with their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals! IceHogs players will wear custom, limited-editing lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will auctioned off throughout the game and online through IceHogs.com and DASH.

IceHogs fans are encouraged to join several special moments during the game and fill out custom "I Fight For" signs that will be located throughout BMO Harris Bank Center. Download Your "I Fight For" Sign Here!

Snap a photo with your signs and tag the IceHogs on your favorite social media platform!

During pregame warmups on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, select IceHogs players will be using custom sticks featuring special messages and names of fans' loved ones as a part of the second annual Stick It to Cancer initiative. More Information

Hockey Fights Cancer Night Jersey Auction

The IceHogs will wear limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys for the contest, and the specialty sweaters will be auction off throughout the game, with proceeds benefitting SwedishAmerican Foundation.

Fans will have a chance to bid on several different Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys.

Fans in attendance could have also bid via DASH, an online auction platform, silent auction. Additional jerseys will also be available on DASH following the game.

Since 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHL Players' Association, has been uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Stick It To Cancer Game-Used Sticks

The Rockford IceHogs will be honoring those who have fought or are currently battling cancer their second annual 'Stick it to Cancer' initiative. Each fan who purchased a stick can submit the name of a loved one who has battled cancer, and that person's name will be written on the player's stick they have funded and can claim them later at the IceHogs office. Local pick-up only. Shipping will not be available.

All proceeds from the stick auctions will benefit the SwedishAmerican Foundation.

