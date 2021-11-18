Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with the Valley Health System

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the organization has designated The Valley Health System as the Official Health System of the Henderson Silver Knights. The Valley Health System is the latest organization to be designated as a member of the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with The Valley Health System at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson," said Foley Entertainment Group President and Co-CEO Kerry Bubolz. "Our community is at the forefront of everything we do and we're proud to be working with the medical professionals who keep our fans and neighbors healthy throughout the Valley."

"We are proud and excited to be part of the Henderson Silver Knights extended family," said The Valley Health System Regional Vice President Karla Perez. "We look forward to caring for generations of hockey fans for years to come."

As the Official Health System of the Henderson Silver Knights, The Valley Health System logo will receive in-ice branding and dasherboard signage at Orleans Arena, Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena. They will also be the presenting sponsor of the Suite Level at the Dollar Loan Center, which will be renamed The Valley Health System Royal Landing, and will be featured on Silver Knights radio, TV and digital assets.

