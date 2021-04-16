Williams Shuts Down Thunder in Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Wichita began a three-in-three against longtime rival, Tulsa, on Friday night and fell by the final of 3-0 at the BOK Center.

Tulsa scored twice in the second period and added an empty-netter in the third to seal it for the victory.

Devin Williams stopped 31 shots to claim his third shutout of the season and first against the Thunder.

Greg Burmaster got things started in the second period to make it 1-0. He found a loose puck in the slot and beat Evan Buitenhuis at 8:26 and tallied his eighth of the year.

At 18:29, Alex Kromm potted his first of the season on a controversial goal that made it 2-0. During the play, Buitenhuis made a save at the top of the crease and was run into by Justin Taylor. Kromm slid a loose puck in the net and the play was reviewed. The official ruled it a good goal despite the contact.

In the third, both teams had power play chances. Wichita and Tulsa combined to go 0-for-8 on the man advantage. The Thunder pulled Buitenhuis with just over two minutes left, but Taylor intercepted a pass and found an empty-net to make it 3-0.

Wichita was shutout for the fifth time this season. Tulsa has won the last five games in the season-series against the Thunder. Buitenhuis had his winning streak stopped at six games.

The two teams resume their weekend series tomorrow night in Wichita starting at 7:05 p.m.

