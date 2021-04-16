Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Everblades, 7:30 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action tonight and battle the ECHL-leading Florida Everblades for the seventh time in 2020-21. The Rabbits look to bounce back after suffering a 4-1 defeat on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-15-9-3) at Florida Everblades (33-14-0-2)

April 16, 2021 | 7:30 PM | Game #49 | Hertz Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Billy Gubelman (77)

LAST TIME OUT:

On Wednesday night, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped the first of a three-game set against the Florida Everblades, 4-1, behind a three-goal second period at Hertz Arena. Joe Pendenza started and finished the Everblades scoring at 13:27 of the first period, followed by a shorthanded goal at 18:48 in the middle stanza. Also within a three-goal second period, Myles Powell scored at 5:33 and Alex Kile scored in his fourth consecutive game at 17:47. Liam Pecararo tallied for the Bits at 15:14 of the third period to break Blades' goaltender Jake Hildebrand's bid for a shutout.

BARNABY IS ON THE BOARD:

Rookie forward Matthew Barnaby registered his first ECHL point in his third career game on Wednesday night. Along the right wing in neutral ice, Barnaby feathered a perfect pass across to Liam Pecararo who snapped home his 10th goal of the 2020-21 campaign. Barnaby signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 10 after posting 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 23 games with the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc.

THE NEWEST NEWCOMER:

Prior to Wednesday's game, the Swamp Rabbits and defenseman Kevin McKernan agreed to a Standard Player Contract. McKernan appeared in 26 games and posted nine points (one goal, eight assists) with the Jacksonville Icemen this season. Previously, the 26-year-old rearguard totaled 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 56 appearances with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2019-20. Prior to turning pro, McKernan began a four-year ECAC collegiate stint with Quinnipiac University where he was named to the ECAC All -Academic Team on three occasions (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17).

BITS BULLETS:

The Rabbits' 19 overtime games leads the ECHL...Greenville possesses an .826 point-percentage when scoring the game's first goal, second-highest in the ECHL...When leading after 20 minutes, the Bits are 10-0-2-1...Ryan Bednard is tied for second-best in wins among ECHL goaltenders (16), is ranked first in minutes played (1,711) and first in shutouts (3). Only Florida's Jake Hildebrand has more wins than Bednard (17).

