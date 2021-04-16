McCarron's Mad Surge Falls Short

April 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-15-0-2) fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-15-9-3) in a 4-2 loss at Hertz Arena on Friday night. Florida's John McCarron scored two goals just 37 seconds apart late in the third period, but Greenville escaped with their second win over the Everblades on the season.

FIRST STAR: Frank Hora (GRN) - two goals, +2, two shots

SECOND STAR: John McCarron (FLA) - two goals, +1, five shots

THIRD STAR: Liam Pecararo (GRN) - one goal, one assist, +1, six shots

Liam Pecararo wasted no time in finding the back of the net for the Swamp Rabbits. The Greenville forward picked the top right corner to give the visitors a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the first period (1:01).

The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-0 lead during a 5-on-3 in the second period. Pecararo centered a puck that Garrett Thompson quickly deflected past Florida goaltender Devin Cooley (3:25). Greenville lengthened their lead to a 3-0 edge in the second on a Frank Hora wrist shot (14:30).

John McCarron sparked the Blades with a goal late in the third period. Blake Winiecki shot a high wrister that Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard knocked down, and McCarron tucked in the rebound to get Florida on the board (16:54). Only 37 seconds later, McCarron struck again. The Everblades captain got his second of the night after poking in another rebound and narrowing the Greenville lead to 3-2 (17:31). McCarro's two-goal effort tied him with teammate Michael Huntebrinker for the ECHL's lead in goals at 23.

Despite McCarron's late push, Florida could not complete the comeback. Hora hit an empty-netter to seal a 4-2 win for the Swamp Rabbits (18:18). Cooley finished the outing with 19 saves on 22 shots, and his counterpart Bednard made 30 stops on 32 Everblades shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.