Hora Scores Twice, Bits Win over Blades 4-2

April 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits doubled-up the Florida Everblades, 4-2, on Friday night at Hertz Arena to even their three-game set. Frank Hora scored twice, and both Liam Pecararo and Garrett Thompson earned two-point nights.

Only 61 seconds into the game, Liam Pecararo opened the scoring with a bullet from the left wing past Everblades goaltender Devin Cooley. With Pecararo's 11th goal of the season, the Canton, Massachusetts native has registered in three consecutive games and in four of his last five.

In the second period, Garrett Thompson extended his team's lead at 3:25 on the power play. On a two-man advantage, Thompson buried a crisp feed from Pecararo at the low-slot to provide Greenville a 2-0 lead.

Thompson eventually set up Hora's first goal of the season with a feed beneath the goal line at 14:30. Fresh off the bench, Hora fired a howitzer from the right circle to give extend Greenville's cushion to 3-0 before second intermission.

Late in the third period, Everblades captain John McCarron struck twice only 37 seconds apart at 16:54 and 17:31 to cut Florida's deficit to one.

Protecting a one goal lead and with Florida's net empty, Hora notched his second goal of the night at 18:18. After a key defensive zone faceoff win, Hora sent the puck 200-feet down the ice and into an open cage to solidify Greenville's 4-2 victory.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, April 17 to conclude a three-game set with the Everblades. Puck drop from Hertz Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.