Blades in Action Tonight at Hertz Arena

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (33-14-0-2) tangle with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (21-15-9-3) for the second time this week tonight at Hertz Arena. The Everblades own a 5-1-0-0 lead in the season series against the Swamp Rabbits. The two sides will meet again tomorrow and then twice more in June at Hertz Arena.

Last Time Out: The Everblades used a dominant second period to take control of the game. Florida scored three goals in the second, and Greenville couldn't solve Everblades goaltender Jake Hildebrand until the last five minutes of the contest.

Joe Pendenza got the Blades on the board in the first period after knocking in a rebound. In the second, Myles Powell and Alex Kile both snuck behind the Swamp Rabbits defense to bag two more Florida goals on breakaways. Pendenza found the back of the net again late in the second with his ECHL-best fourth shorthanded tally of the year.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Defenseman Samuel Jardine leads Greenville with 34 points (2g-32a) on the season. Jardine's 32 assists rank him third in the ECHL. Joey Haddad and rookie Max Zimmer pace the Rabbits with 13 goals apiece. Goaltender Ryan Bednard has been steady for Greenville this season with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Bednard entered Wednesday's game to relieve John Lethemon in the second period and stopped all 10 Everblades shots that he saw. The Rabbits have gone to overtime more than any other team in the league this season with 19 of their 48 games needing extra time.

Defending the Swamp: No team has played better at home this season than the Florida Everblades. The Blades are 19-3-0-2 with a league-best .833 points percentage at Hertz Arena and have won seven of their last eight games in Estero. Since the start of February, Florida owns a sterling 12-1-0-2 record at home. In 24 home games this season, the Everblades have outscored opponents 88-54 for a +34 rating at Hertz Arena. Forward John McCarron has posted points in his last eight home games to the tune of six goals and nine assists in that span. Fellow forwards Michael Huntebrinker (5g-5a) and Joe Pendenza (3g-6a) have both registered points in their last seven home contests. Pendenza's impressive run at Hertz Arena also features points in 11 of his last 12 games at home (5g-10a).

Blades Lead the Way: After Wednesday's win over Greenville at Hertz Arena, the Everblades continue to lead the Eastern Conference and the entire ECHL with a .694 points percentage. Florida sports the most prolific offense (3.55 goals for per game) and the second-stingiest defense in the league (2.57 goals against per game). The Blades also feature the league's second-best penalty kill at 87.3%. The unit leads the ECHL with 13 shorthanded goals.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

