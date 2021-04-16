Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, April 16 at 7:05 PM

Orlando Solar Bears at SC Stingrays

Friday, April 16, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: After a wild 7-6 finish in their most recent clash on Wednesday, the South Carolina Stingrays and Orlando Solar Bears meet for the second time this week Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Already having seen each other for six contests this year, SC and Orlando will face off eight more times in the final two months of the 2020-21 regular season. Prior to Orlando's high-scoring with earlier this week, the Solar Bears won the first three matchups before the Rays secured back-to-back wins at home March 27-28. Last week South Carolina fell 2-1 to Indy in overtime before earning a 3-2 shootout win in Wheeling on Friday. Orlando took three of four from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last week before Wednesday's win and an overtime loss to Jacksonville on Thursday. The Solar Bears are currently sitting in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings (.573). South Carolina is currently just behind them in fifth place with a points percentage of .545. The Solar Bears rank third in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 87.0% of opponents' power play opportunities this season.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in third place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 25-18-4-1 record after 48 games. The Solar Bears have been led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 51 points on 18 goals and 33 assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned 21 assists and 26 points in 40 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, returning forward Tristin Langan has picked up 37 points (14g, 23a). Captain Chris LeBlanc has been hot as of late and has now totaled 26 points on 10 goals and 16 assists in 47 games. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando and was recently named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week. This season, Windsor has posted a 2.67 goals-against average along with a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

