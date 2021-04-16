Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 5-4-0 against Rapid City this season, and 25-11-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night. Allen looks to start a new winning streak this evening at 8:05 pm CST.
ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:
PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 PM CST
PUCK DROP: 8:05 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels
WATCH PARTY: TWO ROWS CLASSIC GRILL
Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 20th vs Wichita Thunder.
ABOUT LAST GAME:
Allen, Texas - Former Americans forwards Mike Hedden and Garrett Klotz scored goals, while Tyler Coulter added an assist, as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night. Spencer Asuchak scored for the second game in a row, his 11th of the year, and Zane Franklin his sixth, for the only Allen offense of the game. The Americans continued hot on the power play going 1 for 2, while Rapid City went 0 for 4.
Streak Ends: The Allen Americans four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Americans dropped to third overall in the Western Conference behind Wichita and Fort Wayne with a 0.656 winning percentage.
Hello Neumann: Brett Neumann, who was assigned to Allen on Tuesday from Bridgeport (AHL), had no points and two shots in his Allen debut.
COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:
ALLEN AMERICANS:
HOME: 15-3-2-1
AWAY: 13-11-0-0
OVERALL: 28-14-2-1
Last 10: 7-2-0-1
ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: Corey Mackin, 19
Assists: Matt Register 31
Points: Corey Mackin, 40
+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12
PIM: Zane Franklin, 85
RAPID CITY RUSH:
HOME: 13-9-1-1
AWAY: 10-12-2-0
OVERALL: 23-21-3-1
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: Tyler Coulter, 19
Assists: Tyler Coulter, 28
Points: Tyler Coulter, 47
+/-: Ian Edmondson +8
PIM: Garrett Klotz, 51
SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.
