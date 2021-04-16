Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush this evening, in the second game of a three-game series. The Americans are 5-4-0 against Rapid City this season, and 25-11-1-0 over the last five years. The Americans four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night. Allen looks to start a new winning streak this evening at 8:05 pm CST.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Allen, Texas - Former Americans forwards Mike Hedden and Garrett Klotz scored goals, while Tyler Coulter added an assist, as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 on Wednesday night. Spencer Asuchak scored for the second game in a row, his 11th of the year, and Zane Franklin his sixth, for the only Allen offense of the game. The Americans continued hot on the power play going 1 for 2, while Rapid City went 0 for 4.

Streak Ends: The Allen Americans four-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Americans dropped to third overall in the Western Conference behind Wichita and Fort Wayne with a 0.656 winning percentage.

Hello Neumann: Brett Neumann, who was assigned to Allen on Tuesday from Bridgeport (AHL), had no points and two shots in his Allen debut.

COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 15-3-2-1

AWAY: 13-11-0-0

OVERALL: 28-14-2-1

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 19

Assists: Matt Register 31

Points: Corey Mackin, 40

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 85

RAPID CITY RUSH:

HOME: 13-9-1-1

AWAY: 10-12-2-0

OVERALL: 23-21-3-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Tyler Coulter, 19

Assists: Tyler Coulter, 28

Points: Tyler Coulter, 47

+/-: Ian Edmondson +8

PIM: Garrett Klotz, 51

