Fuel Announce a Pair of Roster Moves

INDIANAPOLIS - The Chicago Blackhawks, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Friday that forward Mikael Hakkarainen has been re-assigned from the IceHogs to the Indy Fuel. The Fuel also announced that forward Diego Cuglietta has signed a PTO with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

Hakkarainen, 23, joins the Fuel after he appeared in six games for the IceHogs this season. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward skated in three games for the Fuel last season tallying two goals, two assists and two penalty minutes.

Cuglietta, 25, signs with Chicago after he played 18 games for the Fuel registering eight goals and two assists. Acquired by the Fuel from the Utah Grizzlies on February 20, Cuglietta has skated in 30 total games this season scoring 10 goals and 11 assists.

Hakkarainen joins Fuel ahead of a one-game weekend where Indy hosts the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night. Looking ahead to next weekend, the Fuel will host their East Division opponent Orlando Solar Bears for three games in three days.

