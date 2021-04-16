ECHL Transactions - April 16

April 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 16, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Trevor Gorsuch, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Robbie Beydoun, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from reserve

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/12)

Delete Larkin Saalfrank, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Delete Conner Bleackley, F suspended by team

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/15)

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve [4/15]

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve [4/15]

Rapid City:

Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Sean Romeo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Miles Gendron, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

