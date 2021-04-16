ECHL Transactions - April 16
April 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 16, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Trevor Gorsuch, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Add Tommy Marchin, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Robbie Beydoun, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nolan LaPorte, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G activated from reserve
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/12)
Delete Larkin Saalfrank, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Delete Conner Bleackley, F suspended by team
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/15)
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve [4/15]
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve [4/15]
Rapid City:
Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Sean Romeo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Add Yannick Turcotte, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Novak, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Miles Gendron, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
