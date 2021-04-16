Williams, Oilers Hold Wichita Scoreless in Victory

April 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers shutout their long-time rivals the Wichita Thunder 3-0 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes for the second-straight Oilers' game. Devin Williams stopped 11 shots in the first period, and Evan Buitenhuis made 13 saves.

Gregg Burmaster scored his eighth goal of the season 8:26 into the second period, outwaiting Buitenhuis in the low slot before tucking a forehand chance into the net. Alex Kromm gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead with 1:31 left in the frame, crashing the net and stuffing a loose puck past the goal line.

Justin Taylor iced the game with an empty-net goal with 1:24 remaining. Williams recorded his third shutout in as many weeks in the victory.

The Oilers continue their week tomorrow, traveling to Wichita Saturday for a 7:05 p.m. tilt at INTRUST Bank Arena before closing out the three-in-three weekend with a 4:05 p.m. game on Sunday.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.