Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Is Clinched, on Season-High Five-Game Win Streak
April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Penguins (36-22-8-1) will play their final two home games of the regular season this weekend
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Apr. 5 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Cleveland 2 (OT)
The Penguins clinched a playoff spot by beating the Monsters, thanks to Radim Zohorna's overtime heroics. Two points from Evan Vierling (1G-1A) and Jagger Joshua (2A) combined with 28 saves from Joel Blomqvist clinched a playoff berth.
Saturday, Apr. 6 - PENGUINS 6 at Bridgeport 3
With their playoff seeding still uncertain, the Penguins rode an Austin Rueschhoff hat trick to a 6-3 win over the Islanders. Ty Smith gathered a career-high four assists, while Ludovic Waeber turned aside 17 shots for his first win as a Penguin.
Sunday, Apr. 7 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Lehigh Valley 1
A dominant win on Sunday afternoon gave the Penguins their fifth win in a row and completed a perfect three-in-three. Blomqvist delivered another gem with 35 saves. Jack Rathbone notched the first shorthanded goal of his career, Avery Hayes potted the first multi-point game (1G-1A) of his career, and Matty De St. Phalle tucked his first pro goal.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Apr. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
The Penguins begin another three-in-three when they host the Islanders on Friday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has a perfect record against the Islanders this season, going 3-0-0-0.
Saturday, Apr. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey
The Penguins wrap up their home schedule with McDonald's Fan Appreciation Night, their first meeting with the Bears since Feb. 23. Hershey has already secured the Atlantic Division title and could clinch the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy on Saturday.
Sunday, Apr. 14 - PENGUINS at Hershey
The Penguins make their final trip to the Giant Center this season, looking for their first win in the building. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 2-7-1-0 against Hershey this season.
Ice Chips
- So far in April, the Penguins have converted on 4-of-15 power plays (26.7%) and neutralized all 15 opposing power plays.
- The Penguins have successfully killed 21-straight power plays dating back to Mar. 23.
- Vinnie Hinostroza is on a five-game point streak, gathering six points (3G-3A).
- Radim Zohorna is on a five-game point streak, amassing seven points (2G-5A).
- Evan Vierling has five points (2G-3A) and a four-game point streak to start his AHL career.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. y - Hershey 67 50 12 0 5 105 .784
2. x - Providence 66 38 19 6 3 85 .644
3. x - PENGUINS 67 36 22 8 1 81 .604
4. x - Charlotte 67 37 23 7 0 81 .604
5. Hartford 67 30 27 7 3 70 .522
6. Lehigh Valley 67 29 29 6 3 67 .500
7. Springfield 67 28 33 3 2 63 .470
8. Bridgeport 68 24 36 6 2 56 .412
x = playoffs clinched
y = division clinched
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Ty Smith 63 9 34 43
Alex Nylander# 43 17 15 32
Vinnie Hinostroza 39 15 17 32
Vasily Ponomarev 45 9 21 30
Corey Andonovski 58 6 22 28
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist* 42 24-10-6 2.12 .921 1
Magnus Hellberg# 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0
Ludovic Waeber 17 7-7-0 3.10 .884 1
* = rookie
# = no longer on roster
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Apr. 12 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Apr. 13 Hershey Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Apr. 14 Hershey Giant Center 5:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Wed, Apr. 3 (G) Joel Blomqvist Returned on loan by PIT
Thu, Apr. 4 (RW) Logan Pietila Signed to ATO
Thu, Apr. 4 (C) Sam Poulin Recalled by PIT
Sun, Apr. 7 (C) Jansen Harkins Conditioning loan from PIT
