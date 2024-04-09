Join the Amerks for a ROC the Rink Night Celebration on April 13 against Belleville

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are honoring

the city they call home with a ROC the Rink Night celebration presented by American Diabetes Association® and supported by Sanofi, on Saturday, April 13 when they host the Belleville Senators at 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The matchup will also be televised locally on CW Rochester.

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive co-branded Amerks and ADA | Camp Aspire sunglasses.

Highlighting ROC the Rink Night are the special-edition Rochester-inspired jerseys and matching socks the Amerks will wear for the game against Belleville that will be auctioned off to benefit the ADA.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys, which feature a lilac-themed pattern and lavender coloring as a tribute to the Flower City, through an online auction powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The auction is currently underway and closes on Saturday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m. Winners will be contacted directly.

It's a 3-2-1 Weekend special on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

