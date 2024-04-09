Reign Sign Defender Jack Millar to PTO
April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with defender Jack Millar on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Millar begins his professional career with the Reign after recently completing his senior season with Colorado College in the NCAA.
Millar, 23, scored 12 points (4-8=12) in 37 games with the Tigers this year while serving as an alternate captain in his fourth season with the program. He finished with 60 shots on net and a game-winning goal while appearing in all of the team's 37 contests and helping CC to a 21-13-3 record.
The Westminster, Colo. native totaled 134 career NCAA games played from 2020-24 and finished with 31 points on eight goals and 23 assists. Millar suited up for all of Colorado College's contests in each of his four campaigns.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward is expected to wear No. 45 with Ontario. The Reign are back in action on the road at Coachella Valley Wednesday night at 7 p.m. They then return home to host the San Diego Gulls in their regular season home finale on Friday at Toyota Arena with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.
