Hogs Score Twice in Final Two Minutes to Complete Comeback

April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rockford IceHogs stunned the Iowa Wild with a 4-3 win at Wells Fargo Arena after mounting a late two-goal, third-period comeback on Tuesday night. Brett Seney's game-winning goal came with just 32 seconds left in regulation after Michal Teply tied the game at the 18:05 mark of the third.

With less than two minutes left in the third, Rockford tied the game for the second time at 3-3 when Teply scored on the rebound in the low slot from Wyatt Kaiser's shot from the left point (18:05).

Catching a pass from Jackson Cates behind Iowa's net, Seney snuck a sharp angle shot from the edge of the left circle past the blocker side of Wild netminder Zane McIntyre, tying his career-high 59 points and sealing Rockford's 4-3 comeback victory.

The IceHogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half of the first period. After Caeden Bankier was called for a tripping minor at 4:20, Rockford went on its first power play of the contest. Seney angled a pass from the left circle to the high slot for Ethan Del Mastro who faked a one-timer and directed the puck to the right circle where Rem Pitlick netted a one-timer blast glove side on McIntyre, giving the Hogs a 1-0 lead (5:29).

Mike Hardman tallied his career-high 21st goal of the season after punching Colton Dach's skittering pass from the edge of the left circle past McIntyre's blocker side and extended Rockford's lead to 2-0 (8:39).

In the second frame, the Wild controlled the period and evened the score 2-2 before heading into the second intermission. Cutting the IceHogs' lead in halfway 2-1, Iowa's Gavin Haine batted the loose puck from Michael Milne's wraparound shot attempt past Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso (8:12).

Nearly five minutes later, after Commesso made a pad save through a screen in the crease, Luke Toporowski chipped in the rebound to tie the contest 2-2 (13:19).

The Wild snagged a 3-2 lead early to start the final frame. Iowa's Daemon Hunt fired a wrister from the left point, and after Commesso made a pad save, Greg Meireles cleaned up the loose puck and netted the rebound (3:02).

Commesso earned the win after stopping 24 of 27 Iowa shots, and McIntyre suffered the loss with 23 saves on 27 Rockford attempts.

