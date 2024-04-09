Mathieu Cataford Assigned to Silver Knights

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 9, that forward Mathieu Cataford has been assigned to Henderson by the Vegas Golden Knights. Cataford will join the team in San Jose.

Cataford, 19, was selected in the third round, 77th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft, and has played each of the last three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He was signed to a three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on December 31, 2023.

The Chateauguay, Quebec native served as an assistant captain in Halifax this season, appearing in 65 games and totaling 40 goals and 90 points to rank third in the QMJHL in scoring.

In 195 career QMJHL games with Halifax, Cataford has totaled 88 goals, 211 points, and a plus-81 rating. He also has collected in 10 goals and 20 points in 30 post-season contests.

In 2021-22, Cataford posted 17 goals and 46 points in 62 games and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team. In 2022-23, he won a gold medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada's U-18 team.

Cataford will wear jersey number 8 with Henderson. The Silver Knights face the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT and the game broadcast on 1230AM 'The Game' and on AHLTV.

Mathieu Cataford, Forward

Birthplace: Chateauguay, Quebec

Height: 5-11

Weight: 189 lbs.

Age: 19

Shoots: Right

- Drafted in third round (77th overall) of 2023 NHL Draft by Vegas

- Served as assistant captain in 2023-24 with QMJHL Halifax

- Appeared in 65 games with Halifax this season, totaling 40 goals and 90 points

- Ranked third in QMJHL scoring, and tied for third in goal-scoring, in 2023-24

- Has totaled 88 goals and 211 points in 195 career QMJHL games

- Won gold medal with U-18 Team Canada at 2022-23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

- Named to 2021-22 QMJHL All-Rookie Team

