Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation Issues Grants to Seven Local Organizations

April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation announced today that it has issued grants to seven organizations for the 2023-24 season.

The organization issued grants totaling over $40,000 to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, The Hartford Police Athletic League (P.A.L.), Children in Placement, Girl Scouts of Connecticut, Hands-on Hartford, Covenant Preparatory School, and the Boys and Girls Club of Meridian.

Gaylord Specialty Healthcare, located in Wallingford, CT, has a sports association that's goal is to assist participants in gaining the confidence, independence, and skills to meet their adaptive sports goals. They believe adaptive sports can inspire individuals to overcome obstacles and lead a happier and healthier life.

Last year, Gaylord Specialty Healthcare used their grant to assist their sled hockey team, which went on to win a National Championship.

Hartford P.A.L. provides youth, between the ages of six-to-18, with alternatives to violence, gang membership, truancy, and substance abuse. Their programs instill the importance of integrity, respect, discipline, self-esteem, leadership, teamwork, and other valuable life skills that increase individual self-worth and breed success.

Children in Placement has been on the front lines of the child welfare system, championing the rights and well-being of Connecticut's abused and neglected children.

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Hands-on Hartford, in partnership with others, strengthens the community in Hartford by responding faithfully to people in need through programs that change lives and renew human possibility.

Covenant Preparatory School is inspiring the community through excellence in character, academics, and service.

The Boys and Girls Club of Meriden's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

For more information on the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation, please visit https://www.hartfordwolfpack.com/fanzone/hartford-wolf-pack-community-foundation.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.