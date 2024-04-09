Griffins' Hirose Suspended for Two Games
April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Taro Hirose has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game at Rockford on Apr. 6.
Hirose will miss Grand Rapids' games Friday (Apr. 12) vs. Rockford and Saturday (Apr. 13) at Chicago.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2024
- Griffins' Hirose Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Ink F's Kalle Väisänen and Maxim Barbashev to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join the Amerks for a ROC the Rink Night Celebration on April 13 against Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Embark on Three Games in Three Days - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Visit Wild for Final Regular Season Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.