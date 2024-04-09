Griffins' Hirose Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Taro Hirose has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game at Rockford on Apr. 6.

Hirose will miss Grand Rapids' games Friday (Apr. 12) vs. Rockford and Saturday (Apr. 13) at Chicago.

