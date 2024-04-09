Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs
April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (24-35-4-3; 55 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (34-24-5-2; 75 pts.)
The Iowa Wild complete a three-game homestand at Wells Fargo Arena with a game against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 56-44-6-5 (29-24-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-20-5-4 at Rockford)
Last Time: Iowa lost 6-3 to Rockford at BMO Center on Feb. 24... Simon Johansson, Kevin Conley, and Adam Beckman each scored for Iowa... Rockford scored four second period goals en route to the win... Zane McIntyre saved 28-of-34 shots... Jaxson Stauber turned aside 30-of-33 shots
2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups
TEAM NOTES
WIDER MARGINS: Tuesday's matchup marks the 12th and final meeting between Iowa and Rockford... Nine of the 11 games in the season series have been decided by two goals or more... Seven of the 12 games during the 2022-23 season series were one-goal games
MAN ADVANTAGE NUMBERS: Iowa has scored a power-play goal in four of the last five games (5-for-17)... The Wild are 5-for-47 with the man advantage against the IceHogs this season... Rockford's power play has converted on 11-of-44 power play opportunities
SHOT TRACKER: Iowa has been outshot in four consecutive games... The Wild have exceeded 33 shots just once in the last 20 contests (35, Mar. 23 vs. Chicago... Rockford has outshot Iowa in nine of 11 meetings this season
IN THE SHOW
The Minnesota Wild recalled goaltender Jesper Wallstedt on Saturday
Wallstedt made his second NHL start on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks and recorded 24 saves in a 4-0 win
At 21 years and 145 days old, Wallstedt became the youngest goalie in Minnesota history to record a shutout
RECENT CONTRIBUTORS
Gavin Hain has points in consecutive games (1-1=2) for the second time this season
Vladislav Firstov has scored in back-to-back games
Michael Milne has recorded three points (1-2=3) in Iowa's last two games
WALKER'S STREAK
Sammy Walker enters Friday's game riding a five-game point streak (2-4=6)
Walker's streak ties a career long, reached two other times in his AHL career
Walker leads Iowa in points (41), ranks second in assists (27), and ranks third in goals (14)
Walker leads Iowa with 164 shots
Walker is the only Wild skater to score in a shootout this season (4-for-4)
