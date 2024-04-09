Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (24-35-4-3; 55 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (34-24-5-2; 75 pts.)

The Iowa Wild complete a three-game homestand at Wells Fargo Arena with a game against the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 56-44-6-5 (29-24-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 27-20-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa lost 6-3 to Rockford at BMO Center on Feb. 24... Simon Johansson, Kevin Conley, and Adam Beckman each scored for Iowa... Rockford scored four second period goals en route to the win... Zane McIntyre saved 28-of-34 shots... Jaxson Stauber turned aside 30-of-33 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

WIDER MARGINS: Tuesday's matchup marks the 12th and final meeting between Iowa and Rockford... Nine of the 11 games in the season series have been decided by two goals or more... Seven of the 12 games during the 2022-23 season series were one-goal games

MAN ADVANTAGE NUMBERS: Iowa has scored a power-play goal in four of the last five games (5-for-17)... The Wild are 5-for-47 with the man advantage against the IceHogs this season... Rockford's power play has converted on 11-of-44 power play opportunities

SHOT TRACKER: Iowa has been outshot in four consecutive games... The Wild have exceeded 33 shots just once in the last 20 contests (35, Mar. 23 vs. Chicago... Rockford has outshot Iowa in nine of 11 meetings this season

IN THE SHOW

The Minnesota Wild recalled goaltender Jesper Wallstedt on Saturday

Wallstedt made his second NHL start on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks and recorded 24 saves in a 4-0 win

At 21 years and 145 days old, Wallstedt became the youngest goalie in Minnesota history to record a shutout

RECENT CONTRIBUTORS

Gavin Hain has points in consecutive games (1-1=2) for the second time this season

Vladislav Firstov has scored in back-to-back games

Michael Milne has recorded three points (1-2=3) in Iowa's last two games

WALKER'S STREAK

Sammy Walker enters Friday's game riding a five-game point streak (2-4=6)

Walker's streak ties a career long, reached two other times in his AHL career

Walker leads Iowa in points (41), ranks second in assists (27), and ranks third in goals (14)

Walker leads Iowa with 164 shots

Walker is the only Wild skater to score in a shootout this season (4-for-4)

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.