Emil Järventie, Kalle Kangas Ink ATOs with Penguins

April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the team has signed forward Emil Järventie and defenseman Kalle Kangas to amateur tryout agreements.

Both players were drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins and have been named to Finland's roster for the U20 Five Nations tournament being held in Poprad, Slovakia later this month.

Järventie, who turned 19 last week, appeared in 41 games for the KooVee in the Finnish Mestis this season. He finished with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points. He also suited up in three games for Ilves Tampere of the Liiga, during which he scored one goal.

The native of Tampere, Finland has produced two goals in 19 career games in the Liiga, as well as 28 points (13G-15A) in 60 games in the Mestis.

Järventie is the younger brother of Belleville Senators forward Roby Järventie, who was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators. Their father, Martti, played in the NHL for the Montréal Canadiens and won a pair of SM-liiga Championships in 2001 and 2011.

Kangas, selected by Pittsburgh six picks after Järventie, played 40 games for Jokerit in the Mestis this season. He finished with four goals and five assists for nine points. Kangas also played in all seven games for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships. He did not pick up any points in that time.

Kangas, who also hails from Vantaa, Finland, stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 198 lbs.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 12 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Opening puck drop between the Penguins and Islanders is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

