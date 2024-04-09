Guttman to Miss 3-4 Weeks
April 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Cole Guttman is expected to miss three to four weeks with an upper body injury.
The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild tonight at Wells Fargo Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.
