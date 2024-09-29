Wildcats Perfect in Season Opener

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats opened the 2024-2025 QMJHL season Friday night in Saint John, shutting out the Sea Dogs 3-0 before 3,200 at TD Station. The game marked the return of coach Gardiner MacDougall, who guided the Sea Dogs to the 2022 Memorial Cup title.

Veteran Jacob Steinman was solid with a sharp 32-save performance. The game was scoreless until Alex Mercier's game winner at 12:09 of the third period. First Star Riley Sampson followed up with two quick goals a minute apart to seal the Cats road win.

Five Wildcats remain at NHL training camps - Etienne Morin (CAL), Dylan MacKinnon (NAS), Loke Johansson (BOS), Gabe Smith (UTA) and Juraj Pekarcik (STL).

The Cats swing into Charlottetown Sunday at 2pm to battle the Islanders in Moncton's next game. The big home opener is Saturday night, September 28th, against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at 7 pp followed by the Mooseheads Sunday afternoon, September 29th, at 3pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on Cats radio, Inspire 105.1 FM and on the CHL TV livestreams.

