Eagles Wrap up Home Opening Weekend with Visit from Sea Dogs

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to pick up their first win of the 2024-25 season as they welcome Sydney native Darien Reynolds and the Saint John Sea Dogs for their first meeting of the season.

Both the Eagles & Dogs have been welcoming players back from the professional ranks, as Friday saw Jakob Milota (Cape Breton/Nashville), Tyler Peddle (Saint John/Columbus), Eriks Mateiko (Saint John/Washington) return to QMJHL action, and Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton/Utah) was recently reassigned to Cape Breton. Mateiko recently signed an entry level contract with Washington, while another NHL signed forward, Cape Breton's Cam Squires, remains at New Jersey training camp. Saint John defenseman Matteo Mann (Philadelphia) remains at AHL training camp.

In addition to the divisional rivalry, the Eagles will see another familiar face this afternoon- goaltender Charles-Edward Gravel, who was acquired from Baie-Comeau by Saint John in the off-season. Gravel was in goal during the third round playoff series between the Eagles & Drakkar in the spring.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/pk9Mc

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31204/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.