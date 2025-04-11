Asst. Coach Nick MacNeil Steps Down from Cape Breton Eagles

April 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Cape Breton Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced today Eagles assistant coach Nick MacNeil will not return behind the bench for the 2025-2026 season.

MacNeil, who has been with the club since the 2022-2023 season, informed the organization earlier today his decision to leave the team for family reasons.

"We are going to miss him as a hockey mind, and also as a person," Couturier said on Friday. "He has been with our team for a number of years now and has done a great job in his position. We know how much his family means to him, so we understand and support his decision to want to move closer to them. We would like to thank him for all he has done with the Eagles and wish him luck moving forward."

