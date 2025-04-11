Huskies Cruise in Game 1 Victory

April 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Friday's Round 2 series opener in Rouyn-Noranda didn't go the way of the Mooseheads in a 4-1 loss to the Huskies at Glencore Arena. Four different players scored while defenceman Ty Higgins was named the first star with two assists and a rating of +3. Quinn Kennedy had the lone marker for the Herd in what was a rather unemotional game and a stark contrast to the absolute war that was the first round matchup against Drummondville.

Samuel Beauchemin and Benjamin Brunelle staked the Huskies to a 2-0 lead in the opening period before Kennedy sliced the deficit in half with a snipe on the power play in the final minute but it was all Rouyn-Noranda the rest of the way. The home team doubled Halifax in shots 40-20 and increased their lead with a couple of second period goals from Alexis Lemire and NHL Draft prospect Bill Zonnon.

Goalie Jacob Steinman was busy again with 36 saves but needed more from his team in order to pull off another heroic outcome. The Mooseheads were not as physically engaged nor did they show the intensity that worked so well in pulling off the first round upset over Drummondville. The game appeared a little too easy for the Huskies once they built their lead and while Halifax took some time to get acclimated to their opponent and the small ice surface in Rouyn-Noranda.

Elsewhere, Moncton opened the second round with a 7-0 shutout of Baie-Comeau as Mathis Rousseau made 26 saves. Shawinigan scored with 19 seconds remaining in regulation to take the early series lead over Sherbrooke with a 5-4 victory and Rimouski took down Chicoutimi 5-2 in their opener.

The Mooseheads will have a chance to earn a weekend split at Glencore Arena Saturday afternoon at 5pm before the series shifts back to Scotiabank Centre next week for at least two games and potentially three. The Herd will host Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm while Game 5 - if necessary - would also be played in Halifax next Friday night at 7pm. Tickets for Games 3 and 4 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

