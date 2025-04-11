Wildcats Sink Drakkar in Round 2 Opener

April 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats eight-day layoff wasn't apparent Friday night as Moncton took out the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 7-0 before 5,900 fans at the Avenir Centre for a 1-0 series lead in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Playoffs. The Cats received an early goal from Caleb Desnoyers as the game winner - Desnoyers finished the night with two goals and one assist and was selected First Star.

Mathis Rousseau was solid posting a 26-save shutout, the Cats had 44 shots at Lucas Beckman and Mathys Routhier.

Also providing a goal and assist each were Markus Vidicek and Julius Sumpf. Riley Sampson, Natan Grenier and Preston Lounsbury also scored with Etienne Morin and Alex Mercier logging two assists each.

THREE STARS

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS

#60 MATHYS ROUSSEAU

#6 MARKUS VIDICEK

The Cats look a 2-0 series lead Sunday afternoon with Game two at 4pm at Avenir Centre.

Games 3, 4 & 5 move to Baie-Comeau Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday (if necessary) at 8pm Atlantic Time. Tune in for all the action with Marty Kingston on CHL TV and Cats Radio- INSPIRE FM, 105.1 MONCTON.

Article by Marty Kingston

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.