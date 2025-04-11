Dyllan Gill Named March Student-Athlete of the Month

April 11, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Dyllan Gill, a 20-year-old assistant captain for the Moncton Wildcats, exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated student-athlete. Originally from Riverview, Dyllan grew up surrounded by the game of hockey, coming from a family of passionate players.

After four successful seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Dyllan spent the early part of this season playing professionally with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL. In January, the Wildcats were thrilled to bring him home and welcome his leadership to the team.

From the moment he joined the Wildcats, Dyllan has set the tone both on and off the ice. His work ethic, maturity, and commitment to personal growth make him a standout among his peers. What's most impressive is that even during his time in the AHL, Dyllan took it upon himself to continue his academic journey, enrolling in two online university courses through Athabasca University.

Now back in the QMJHL, he remains focused on earning his business degree, proving that his drive for excellence extends far beyond the rink. Dyllan's dedication to balancing high-level hockey with his post-secondary education serves as an inspiration to his teammates and young fans alike. His understanding of the importance of life beyond sport is admirable.

Outside of hockey and school, Dyllan is always happy to participate in community events. He has given his time this year for many school visits, a blood drive and lots of time spent chatting with and signing autographs for his fans. While his hockey future is undoubtedly bright, Dyllan's commitment to his studies reflects a mature perspective and a true student-athlete mindset.

The Moncton Wildcats are proud to nominate Dyllan Gill as our Student Athlete of the Month.

_

Text written by Sarah Noseworthy, Academic Advisor of the Moncton Wildcats

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

Dyllan Gill Named March Student-Athlete of the Month - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.