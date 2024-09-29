Game Preview: Charlottetown Islanders vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titans

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are looking to rebound from a tough 6-2 loss to the Saint John Sea Dogs as they face off against the undefeated Acadie-Bathurst Titans on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m..

It's a big game for the Isles, who are hoping to reset their momentum after a difficult start to the season.

The Titans, on the other hand, are on a roll, securing back-to-back victories over Cape Breton with scores of 4-1 and 4-2. At the time of writing, they're currently leading Moncton 1-0, showing no signs of slowing down.

One bright spot for the Islanders is the return of some key players. F Nathan Leek (#24) is in the lineup for the first time after serving a suspension, giving Charlottetown a boost up front. Meanwhile, D Marcus Kearsey (#7) is suiting up for his second game after his time away at Detroit Red Wings camp. Kearsey's skill and experience will be invaluable as the team looks to tighten up defensively.

The Isles will be hoping that an away game can provide the change they need to get in the win column.

Between the pipes, Nicolas Ruccia (#71) will once again get the start. Ruccia will need to be sharp to hold off a Titans squad that's been firing on all cylinders offensively.

The Islanders have shown flashes of potential despite their early struggles, but they'll need a much-improved performance to handle a red-hot Acadie-Bathurst team. Expect a gritty, hard-fought matchup as the Islanders aim to get back in the win column and the Titans look to continue their perfect start to the season.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.