Islanders Drop Game 1 to Rimouski, Look to Bounce Back this Afternoon

March 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders kicked off their first-round playoff series against the Rimouski Oceanic with a tough 6-2 loss in Game 1 on Friday night.

Despite an excellent start and a strong goaltending performance from Nicolas Ruccia, the Islanders were unable to hold off a relentless Oceanic attack as the game progressed.

Strong Start for the Isles

Charlottetown wasted no time making their presence felt in this best-of-seven series, striking first on the power play just over a minute into the game.

Will Shields capitalized on the early opportunity with a pinpoint shot past Rimouski goaltender Mathis Langevin, assisted by Simon Hughes and Marcus Kearsey.

Despite being outshot heavily in the opening frame, the Islanders held their ground. Ruccia stood tall between the pipes, making several key saves to keep the Isles ahead.

After Rimouski tied the game on a power play goal from Mathieu Cataford, Charlottetown responded once again, with Simon Hughes sniping home a go-ahead goal late in the 1st period to send the Islanders into the intermission with a 2-1 lead.

Rimouski Takes Over in the 2nd

The momentum quickly shifted in the 2nd period, as Rimouski struck twice in the opening two minutes. Goals from Jacob Mathieu and Cataford - his 2nd of the night - turned the Isles' lead into a 3-2 deficit.

The Islanders found themselves in penalty trouble shortly after, facing a full two-minute 5-on-3. However, a gutsy penalty kill kept them within one.

Charlottetown struggled offensively in the middle frame, managing just 5 shots on goal.

Ruccia and the Islanders' defence fought hard to keep the Oceanic at bay, but the pressure was mounting.

3rd Period Struggles

The Oceanic put the game out of reach early in the 3rd period, with Cataford completing his hat-trick less than four minutes in to extend Rimouski's lead to 4-2. A fifth goal followed with just over 12 minutes to play, and a late power play tally sealed the 6-2 final.

The Islanders finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and were outshot 38-16. Ruccia's stellar effort in goal was a bright spot, as he kept the team in the game despite facing constant pressure.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

While the final scoreline was disappointing, the Islanders will take positives from their strong opening period and resilient penalty killing.

A quick turnaround awaits as Game 2 is set for this afternoon in Rimouski. With adjustments and a renewed focus, Charlottetown will look to even the series before heading home to the Eastlink Centre for Games 3 and 4.

Puck drop for Game 2 is at 5 PM. The Isles will need a full 60-minute effort to bounce back and steal a crucial road victory.

