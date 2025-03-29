Stage Set for Saturday's Game 2 in Moncton

Are you ready to GET WILD again? It's Game 2 tonight & it's a BLACKOUT! Fans are encouraged to wear black to all Cats home games.

Both teams will need to regroup in a hurry for another tough battle. Game 1 had everything you'd want in a Playoff game - back & forth action, lead changes, great saves, a late tying goal & an OT winner. It will be hard to top!

First Star Julius Sumpf had 2 goals, including the clincher, but it was a total team effort for Moncton - 8 different Cats figured in the scoring. Gabe Smith sent the Avenir Centre into a frenzy with his late goal, tying the game & setting the stage for extra time. Mathis Rousseau made 22 saves (some spectacular) to grab his first Playoff 'W' as a Cat, and 31st of his QMJHL career.

The Remparts are ranked 8th in the East, but that didn't matter once the puck dropped. Quebec went stride for stride, hit for hit, and goal for goal with the top-ranked Cats, until the OT winner by Sumpf. Quebec keeper Louis-Antoine Denault played well in his first ever post-season start. The 6'8 ¬Â³ 18 year-old made 39 saves.

The puck drops again tonight at 7pm. Good seats still available.

