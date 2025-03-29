Guimond Blanks Remparts as Cats Go Up 2-0

March 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Goaltender Rudy Guimond continued his exceptional play while leading the Wildcats to a 4-0 triumph over the Quebec Remparts before 5,800 fans Saturday night at Avenir Centre.

Guimond was perfect with 33 saves as the Cats dominated the third period with all four goals, outshooting Quebec 22-6. Guimond posted a 16-0 regular season record entering his first playoff game with Moncton.

Caleb Desnoyers also had a strong game with a goal and two assists, Julius Sumpf scored his 3rd of the playoffs, Etienne Morin with his first and an assist, and Preston Lounsbury iced the game with an empty net tally at 16:08. The Cats directed 43 shots at Quebec's Louis-Antoine Denault.

THREE STARS:

#25 RUDY GUIMOND (33 saves)

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 2A)

Louis-Antoine Denault, QUE

The Wildcats take a 2-0 series lead into Quebec's Videotron Centre Tuesday night with Game 3 at 8pm Atlantic time. Game four is Wednesday night at 8pm Atlantic.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 FM Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston

