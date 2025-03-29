Eagles Look To Even Series Against The Drakkar

March 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to even their first round series against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar this afternoon before heading home to Cape Breton.

Baie-Comeau struck first in the series with a 3-1 victory last night. While the Eagles created a lot of chances earlier, Drakkar forward Evan Courtois struck in the opening two minutes and Baie-Comeau never trailed. Courtois led a strong performance from Baie-Comeau's third line including Shawn Pearson & Justin Gendron, while Skogen Schrott, who scored just twice in the second half of the regular season, scored twice in last night's win.

Neither team's top line was able to score in the opening night of the series, although the Eagles top trio of Jacob Newcombe, Joey Henneberry, and Cam Squires combined for 13 shots. Cole Burbigde moved to a line with Angelo Fullerton & Luke Patterson, and they were +1 scoring the loan goal on Friday night.

After much speculation, Alexis Cournoyer was the starting goaltender for the Eagles on Friday, turning aside 18 of 21 shots while Lucas Beckman shone in the Baie-Comeau net, stopping 37 of 38 shots in the victory. Neither team found the back of the net on the power play in a game that was played primarily five on five- the Eagles went 0/3 on the power play while the Drakkar went 0/1.

Having outshot Baie-Comeau 14-5 in the opening period, the Eagles will look to capitalize on their opportunities tonight. Here's what else you need to know ahead of today"s game!

Venue: Centre Sportif Alcoa, Baie-Comeau, Qc

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

Web coverage:https://shorturl.at/0Uj0T

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31787/

