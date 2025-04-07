Eagles Look to Force Game Seven Tonight in Baie-Comeau

April 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to ride the wave of a historic victory and tie their first round best of seven series with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar tonight in hostile territory.

Under the 2-3-2 format, the Eagles are in Baie-Comeau for game six tonight, trailing the series 3-2, hoping to force a game seven tomorrow night, after defeating the Drakkar 3-2 in the fifth overtime on Friday night at Centre 200. Angelo Fullerton scored the winning goal after 141:42 minutes of hockey, the second longest game in QMJHL history, and the longest in the history of either franchise. The game could have ended earlier, with three goals being disallowed from video review, one in each of the second through fourth overtimes. (Additionally, replay was used twice in the first period- resulting in a four minute high sticking minor given to Baie-Comeau's Evan Bellamy and a five minute major for a checking to the head to Cape Breton's Joey Henneberry.)

Lucas Beckman was sensational in the Baie-Comeau net, stopping 54 of 57 shots... only to be outdone by a superhuman effort from Cape Breton's Jakub Milota, who stopped 84 shots for the second most saves ever by a QMJHL goaltender in a game. It was an exhuasting evening for the star players on both sides- all of Cape Breton's top four defensemen logged more than one hour of ice time, while Baie-Comeau captain Anthony Lavoie played a staggering 7 8:07, almost nine minutes more than any other player.

The Eagles are looking to snap a losing streak in Baie-Comeau, having dropped five playoff games and two regular season games in the last two seasons. Another player who was key in forcing the game six was defenseman Xavier Daigle, who scored and added an assist in regulation, and recorded ten shots on goals.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's big game!

Venue: Centre Sportif Alcoa, Baie-Comeau, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/YvFCi

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31791/

