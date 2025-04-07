Eagles Eliminated in Loss to Drakkar

April 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Alexis Michaud's goal in the second period in his return to the lineup was the winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped the Cape Breton Eagles 6-1. Louis-Charles Plourde paced the Drakkar attack with a two goal effort. With the loss, the Eagles have been elminated in six games by Baie-Comeau in their opening round playoff series.

- Aiden McCullough scored his first career goal for the Eagles, with Lewis Gendon drawing the assist.

- Lucas Beckman picked up the win, stopping 20 of 21 shots in the win. Jakub Milota took the loss, stopping 34 of 39 shots in addition to the empty netter.

- With the loss and elimination, the careers of Eagle 20 year old forwards Jacob Newcombe & Joey Henneberry and 20 year old defenseman Brayden Schmitt have come to an end.

Baie-Comeau carried the play in the first stanza, outshooting the Eagles 14-5 in a period that was played entirely five on five. The Drakkar found the opening goal at the 4:32 mark, when Plourde deflected a point shot from Samuel Brunet.

The Eagles came out strong in the period, and found the tying goal early when McCullough blasted a shot over Beckman following Gendron's faceoff win. Michaud would give the Drakkar the lead back less than three minutes later.

After the 28 minutes of the game were played five on five, the Eagles ran into penalty trouble, taking four penalties in a row, which culminated with a 53 second five on three when Will Murphy put the puck over the glass. The Eagles penalty kill stood tall, not allowing any further goals. The Eagles had their first crack at the power play with a late Shawn Pearson penalty but couldn't find a tying goal.

Instead Baie-Comeau would add to their lead even strength just after the four minute mark, as Justin Gendron converted a beautiful pass from Matyas Melovsky to add to the Drakkar lead. Successful penalty kills from both teams allowed the score to hold through the next ten plus minutes, before Plourde rushed end to end to give Baie-Comeau a 4-1 lead.

In the final five minutes, Milota was lifted for an extra attacker but the Eagles could get no closer as Melovsky hit the open goal. A late Oliver Samson power play marker concluded the scoring on the night.

With tonight's loss, the Cape Breton Eagles have been eliminated from the 2025 QMJHL playoffs. The Eagles will now look forward to the 2025 QMJHL draft, which will take place on June 6th & 7th in Quebec City at the Centre Vidéotron.

The Eagles would like to thank all the great Eagles fans for their great support throughout the 2024-25 season, and encourage all fans to stay tuned to team social media channels for news updates throughout the offseason. Go Eagles Go!

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Louis-Charles Plourde (Baie-Comeau) 2 goals, +3

2. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 20 saves on 21 shots

3. Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau) 1 goal, 1 assist, +4

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin, Loic Mburanumwe

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Alexis Bernier (injury), Justin Poirier (injury), Drew Allison (injury), Mattias Gilbert (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 40-21 in favour of Baie-Comeau

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 1/6

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





